Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,409 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHLC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,998,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,490,000 after buying an additional 916,754 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 50.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,255,000 after purchasing an additional 190,406 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,511,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,936,000 after purchasing an additional 94,107 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 731.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 104,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 91,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 97.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,131,000 after purchasing an additional 87,231 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

FHLC stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $69.25. 97,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,892. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.32 and a twelve month high of $69.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.