Fidelis Insurance (FIHL) & Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Fidelis Insurance to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fidelis Insurance and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelis Insurance $3.60 billion $2.13 billion 0.93 Fidelis Insurance Competitors $15.58 billion $2.96 billion 74.38

Fidelis Insurance’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Fidelis Insurance. Fidelis Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

39.6% of Fidelis Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Fidelis Insurance and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelis Insurance 0 4 4 0 2.50 Fidelis Insurance Competitors 569 3108 2853 196 2.40

Fidelis Insurance presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.95%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 1.88%. Given Fidelis Insurance’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fidelis Insurance has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelis Insurance and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelis Insurance 59.30% 20.23% 4.22% Fidelis Insurance Competitors 4.04% -11.89% 0.75%

Summary

Fidelis Insurance competitors beat Fidelis Insurance on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions. The Reinsurance segment provides property, retrocession, and whole account reinsurance solutions. The Bespoke segment offers customized risk solutions for clients that include credit and political risk, and other risk transfer opportunities. The company is also involved in specialty treaty reinsurance, and surety bonds and guarantees activities; and upstream energy, energy liability, and marine businesses; and provision of product recall and contamination, and marketing services. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.