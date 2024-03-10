FibroBiologics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FBLG) Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow

FibroBiologics’ (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, March 11th. FibroBiologics had issued 4,806,226 shares in its initial public offering on January 31st. The total size of the offering was $144,186,780 based on an initial share price of $30.00. During FibroBiologics’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
FibroBiologics Stock Up 7.7 %
Shares of FBLG opened at $10.64 on Friday. FibroBiologics has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $55.00.
FibroBiologics Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FibroBiologics
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for FibroBiologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroBiologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.