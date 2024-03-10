FibroBiologics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FBLG) Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow

FibroBiologics’ (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, March 11th. FibroBiologics had issued 4,806,226 shares in its initial public offering on January 31st. The total size of the offering was $144,186,780 based on an initial share price of $30.00. During FibroBiologics’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

FibroBiologics Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of FBLG opened at $10.64 on Friday. FibroBiologics has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Get FibroBiologics alerts:

FibroBiologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for FibroBiologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroBiologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.