Fetch.ai Price Tops $2.81 on Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $2.35 billion and approximately $591.70 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 53.5% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $2.81 or 0.00004040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00060658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00020456 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00008635 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00018978 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008748 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 837,876,463 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.