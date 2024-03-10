Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of Farmland Partners stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $529.29 million, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.35. Farmland Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,336,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,967,000 after buying an additional 76,688 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 178,200 acres in 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

