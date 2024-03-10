Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.0% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen raised Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.38. 16,281,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,395,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.88. The company has a market capitalization of $430.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

