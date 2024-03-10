Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.98

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$45.98 and traded as high as C$49.00. Exchange Income shares last traded at C$48.87, with a volume of 351,868 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EIF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$64.15.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Exchange Income

Exchange Income Price Performance

Exchange Income Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$46.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exchange Income news, Director Donald Streuber acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$45.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$226,250.00. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exchange Income

(Get Free Report)

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.