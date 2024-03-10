Excelerate Energy, Inc. (EE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

Excelerate Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 49.9% annually over the last three years. Excelerate Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 9.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Excelerate Energy to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Excelerate Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EE opened at $16.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average is $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.41. Excelerate Energy has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $240.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.31 million. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 1.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Excelerate Energy will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Excelerate Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,957,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Excelerate Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,369,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,322,000 after purchasing an additional 71,248 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,206,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Excelerate Energy by 161.6% during the first quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 671,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,873,000 after purchasing an additional 414,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $12,948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EE. Northland Securities began coverage on Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Excelerate Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Excelerate Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.