Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 36.6% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,595,000 after purchasing an additional 723,318 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 23.4% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 69.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ES traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,874,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.53. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $81.36.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently -226.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $352,014. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ES. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

