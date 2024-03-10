Everscale Hits 1-Day Volume of $127,142.93 (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Everscale has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Everscale coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everscale has a total market capitalization of $98.26 million and approximately $127,142.93 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,106,256,591 coins and its circulating supply is 1,961,163,834 coins. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

