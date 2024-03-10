Evercore ISI Increases Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $180.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.38.

Shares of TGT opened at $169.72 on Wednesday. Target has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $175.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.62. The firm has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Target will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Quarry LP increased its stake in Target by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

