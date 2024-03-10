ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1918 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This is an increase from ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.16.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA CEFD opened at $19.71 on Friday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.30.

