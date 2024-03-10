Ethereum (ETH) Price Hits $3,889.00

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $3,889.00 or 0.05625105 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $467.08 billion and approximately $13.98 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00060217 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00019789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00020305 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00008498 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00018795 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000374 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,101,802 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.