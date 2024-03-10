Ethereum (ETH) Price Hits $3,889.00

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $3,889.00 or 0.05625105 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $467.08 billion and approximately $13.98 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001038 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00060217 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00019789 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00020305 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00008498 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00018795 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00003937 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000374 BTC.
About Ethereum
Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,101,802 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.
