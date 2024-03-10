Ethereum Classic Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $422.14 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $36.43 or 0.00052475 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion and approximately $422.14 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,437.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $424.99 or 0.00612136 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.00 or 0.00126746 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008184 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.50 or 0.00211014 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00058834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.28 or 0.00157396 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000463 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,967,957 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

