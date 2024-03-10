Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LQD. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 539,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,009,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 362.7% during the 3rd quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 58,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 46,024 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,702,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,787,000 after acquiring an additional 44,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

LQD stock opened at $109.02 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $111.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.85.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

