Essex Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $194.56 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $283,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,634,329.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,669. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.33.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

