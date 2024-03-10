Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 860 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,523,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,279,000 after buying an additional 392,945 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,929,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,626,000 after buying an additional 182,631 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,821,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,736,000 after buying an additional 49,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,404.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,992,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $236.53 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.89 and a 1-year high of $251.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.60 and a 200-day moving average of $239.50. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The company had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,407.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,407.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total value of $375,619.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,514,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,862 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

