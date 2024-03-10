Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,660 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,698,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,667,000 after purchasing an additional 156,525 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,044,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,306,000 after purchasing an additional 348,488 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,591,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 94,886 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 31.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 344,929 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 44,971 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President James C. Baker bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $442,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 681,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,384.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Increases Dividend

Shares of KYN stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $9.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

(Free Report)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Articles

