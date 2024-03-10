Ergo Self Reported Market Cap Tops $163.81 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.22 or 0.00003221 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $163.81 million and approximately $497,006.66 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,809.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.51 or 0.00608214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.59 or 0.00125835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008252 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00052045 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.33 or 0.00211208 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00058413 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.53 or 0.00156268 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 73,905,912 coins and its circulating supply is 73,905,792 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

