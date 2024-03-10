ERC20 Market Capitalization Achieves $161.62 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $161.62 million and approximately $54,149.91 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00018282 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00026102 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001825 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,300.10 or 0.99982866 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00008981 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.79 or 0.00158396 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.17397756 USD and is up 61.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $81,157.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

