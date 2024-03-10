Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) (LON:PAL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.00

Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) (LON:PAL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 20 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.16). Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) shares last traded at GBX 20 ($0.25), with a volume of 4,734,357 shares traded.
Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £91.26 million and a P/E ratio of -11.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 20.
About Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L)
Equatorial Palm Oil plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces crude palm oil in Liberia. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
