Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.83. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $28.26.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPD. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile



Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

