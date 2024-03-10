Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Cowen started coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enhabit presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NYSE EHAB opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.86. Enhabit has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $14.59.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.30 million. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enhabit will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Enhabit by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 157,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 53,525 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Enhabit by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 2,207,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,847,000 after purchasing an additional 337,923 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enhabit by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 189,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enhabit by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

