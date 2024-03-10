Endeavour Silver (EDR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 11th.

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

TSE:EDR opened at C$2.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$511.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.60. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of C$1.94 and a 52-week high of C$6.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Insider Transactions at Endeavour Silver

In related news, Director Kenneth William Pickering acquired 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,050.00. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

