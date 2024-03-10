Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EHC. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.56.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EHC

Encompass Health Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of EHC stock opened at $76.45 on Wednesday. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $78.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 17.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,997,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,002,000 after purchasing an additional 450,081 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Encompass Health by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,215,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,156,000 after purchasing an additional 449,230 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 6.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,676,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,226,000 after acquiring an additional 342,512 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 22.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,974,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,914,000 after acquiring an additional 724,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,144,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,098,000 after acquiring an additional 133,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.