Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Lowered to C$51.00 at Barclays

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$52.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. ATB Capital set a C$56.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$53.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$53.65.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enbridge

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge stock opened at C$48.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.95. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$42.75 and a 1 year high of C$54.05. The company has a market cap of C$103.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.68.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.99 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.8072576 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dan Curtis Tutcher sold 18,000 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.30, for a total value of C$635,400.00. In other Enbridge news, Director Teresa Smith Madden acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$35.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,529.00. Also, Director Dan Curtis Tutcher sold 18,000 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.30, for a total transaction of C$635,400.00. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.