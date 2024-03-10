ELIS (XLS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $56.95

ELIS (XLS) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 10th. ELIS has a market cap of $10.03 million and $56.95 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 35.5% against the dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.0502 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00018397 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00025731 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001814 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,396.23 or 1.00037177 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008629 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.33 or 0.00156167 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

XLS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.05014161 USD and is down -11.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,865.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars.

