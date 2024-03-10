Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Athena Investment Management

Athena Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY traded down $18.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $762.14. 4,054,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,134,959. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $312.31 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.15 billion, a PE ratio of 131.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $694.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $618.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $677.62.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

