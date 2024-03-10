Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) Research Coverage Started at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Electrovaya from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Electrovaya Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ELVA opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. Electrovaya has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $135.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.60.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Electrovaya had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electrovaya will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electrovaya during the 4th quarter worth $2,510,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Electrovaya during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electrovaya during the 3rd quarter worth $9,582,000.

Electrovaya Company Profile

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

