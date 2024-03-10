Electroneum (ETN) Trading 43% Higher This Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 10th. Electroneum has a market cap of $111.61 million and $988,952.56 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 43% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,967,244,355 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

