Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Up 0.7 %

Educational Development stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Educational Development has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.07). Educational Development had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $16.94 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Educational Development

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDUC. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development during the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

