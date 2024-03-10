Echelon Wealth Partners Raises Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target to C$6.25

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Echelon Wealth Partners from C$5.80 to C$6.25 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CTS. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.43.

CTS stock opened at C$5.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.69. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$2.24 and a 12-month high of C$5.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63. The company has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.40, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

