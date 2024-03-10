Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Eagle Eye Solutions Group Price Performance
LON EYE opened at GBX 555 ($7.04) on Wednesday. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 52-week low of GBX 430 ($5.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 605 ($7.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 541.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 518.55. The stock has a market cap of £164.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13,875.00 and a beta of 0.97.
Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile
