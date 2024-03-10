e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Bank of America

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ELF. Piper Sandler upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $183.55.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $200.91 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $67.59 and a 12 month high of $221.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.90, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.66 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $156,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,877,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,713.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,611 shares of company stock worth $14,759,884 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,744,000 after purchasing an additional 126,231 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,845,000 after purchasing an additional 161,497 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $1,469,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

