Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Sells 82,920 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. reduced its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,920 shares during the period. Okta comprises approximately 1.0% of Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s holdings in Okta were worth $15,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Okta by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Okta stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,864,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,761. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 1.00. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.06 and its 200 day moving average is $81.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $225,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,013.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $222,907.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,265.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $225,575.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,013.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,577 over the last 90 days. 7.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Okta from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Okta from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank downgraded Okta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.39.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

