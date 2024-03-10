Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Purchases 17,323 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,323 shares during the period. HEICO accounts for 0.9% of Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. owned 0.06% of HEICO worth $13,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HEICO by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,434,000 after acquiring an additional 40,452 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in HEICO in the first quarter valued at about $85,710,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in HEICO by 336.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,584,000 after acquiring an additional 268,584 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HEICO by 22.8% during the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 261,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,305,000 after buying an additional 48,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in HEICO by 50.9% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 233,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,826,000 after buying an additional 78,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO Stock Down 1.0 %

HEICO stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.45. The stock had a trading volume of 324,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,490. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.78. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $153.63 and a 1-year high of $200.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.17.

HEICO Announces Dividend

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $896.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on HEICO in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on HEICO in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on HEICO

Insider Activity at HEICO

In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $260,333.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $260,333.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HEICO Company Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.