Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.91

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and traded as high as $2.94. Dynagas LNG Partners shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 30,322 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners LP will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

