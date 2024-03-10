Dymension (DYM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $61.27 Million

Dymension (DYM) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. In the last seven days, Dymension has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. Dymension has a total market cap of $962.53 million and approximately $61.27 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dymension coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.59 or 0.00009536 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dymension

Dymension’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,000,000 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 146,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 6.80848907 USD and is up 2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $46,470,749.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

