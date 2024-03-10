Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Announces Earnings Results

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Duluth had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $245.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Duluth updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.220–0.070 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH opened at $4.42 on Friday. Duluth has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Duluth by 10,586.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Duluth by 415,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Duluth by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Duluth by 457.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. 27.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

