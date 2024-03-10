Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.83

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.83 and traded as high as $31.77. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $31.56, with a volume of 59,649 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th.

Dorchester Minerals Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average is $29.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.42 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 68.89% and a return on equity of 66.48%.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were issued a $1.0079 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorchester Minerals

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 6,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.19 per share, for a total transaction of $196,684.14. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at $198,773.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 31,001 shares of company stock worth $993,440 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Featured Stories

