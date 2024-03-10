DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $9,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 448.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in DoorDash by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in DoorDash by 1,274.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 7,242.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DASH opened at $131.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.17, a PEG ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.46 and a 200 day moving average of $95.41. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.50 and a twelve month high of $134.74.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DoorDash from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded DoorDash from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.32.

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $367,115.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,350 shares in the company, valued at $18,812,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $367,115.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,812,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $225,882.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 217,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,103,789. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 386,787 shares of company stock worth $40,681,382. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

