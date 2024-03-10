Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.460–0.360 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $315.0 million-$323.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $323.8 million. Domo also updated its FY25 guidance to ($0.46)-($0.36) EPS.

Domo Stock Performance

Domo stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. Domo has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $18.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Domo from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domo news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $66,097.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 384,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,131. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Domo

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Domo by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,718,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,549,000 after purchasing an additional 173,655 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,714,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,714,000 after acquiring an additional 210,957 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 87.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,771,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,383,000 after acquiring an additional 828,342 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 24.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,775,000 after acquiring an additional 276,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 23.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,370,000 after acquiring an additional 215,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Stories

