Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,152 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Domino’s Pizza worth $63,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $445.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,693. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $425.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $476.18.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DPZ. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $346.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.79.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

