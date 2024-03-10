Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Raised to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have GBX 425 ($5.39) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DOM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Domino’s Pizza Group to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 410 ($5.20) to GBX 430 ($5.46) in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Domino’s Pizza Group stock opened at GBX 360 ($4.57) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 355.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 367.81. The firm has a market cap of £1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,285.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.03. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1 year low of GBX 252.40 ($3.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 432.20 ($5.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.72.

In other news, insider Andrew Rennie acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 388 ($4.92) per share, for a total transaction of £58,200 ($73,867.24). Corporate insiders own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

