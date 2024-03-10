Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.90.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $58.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in D. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,339,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,503,524,000 after buying an additional 432,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,394,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,051,000 after buying an additional 1,928,823 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,800,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,071,618,000 after buying an additional 6,472,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,493,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,184,000 after buying an additional 2,153,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,630,000 after buying an additional 10,370,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

