DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) is Minerva Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 505,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,173 shares during the quarter. DLH comprises about 4.0% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Minerva Advisors LLC owned 3.64% of DLH worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of DLH during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,768,000. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in DLH by 36.0% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 701,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 185,754 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in DLH by 350.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 131,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 102,276 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of DLH in the 3rd quarter worth $1,180,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DLH by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,639,000 after buying an additional 92,020 shares during the last quarter. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLHC traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.03. 35,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.54 and a beta of 1.22. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average is $14.19.

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $97.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded DLH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

In other news, insider Jeanine M. Christian sold 3,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $65,003.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,913.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

