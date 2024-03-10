Diversified Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 0.5% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 50.1% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,909,000 after purchasing an additional 22,774 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,684,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,160.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,154.45.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $98.29 on Friday, reaching $1,308.72. 7,402,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,245. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,218.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,025.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $606.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $601.29 and a 12 month high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.