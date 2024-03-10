Diversified Trust Co Sells 4,808 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,287,000 after buying an additional 7,681,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after buying an additional 2,419,420 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,259,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,541,341,000 after buying an additional 305,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after buying an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.25. 14,926,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,544,840. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $79.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.61 and a 200 day moving average of $72.42.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

