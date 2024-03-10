Diversified Trust Co Sells 2,055 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 67.0% during the second quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 17,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, jvl associates llc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 7,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.83. 41,447,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,813,448. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $210.41.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

