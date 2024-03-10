Diversified Trust Co Sells 11,694 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,694 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,479,000 after purchasing an additional 973,991 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 512,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,500,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 388,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,389,000 after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $82.02. 1,075,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,708. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $82.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.71.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.